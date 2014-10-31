Myrtle Beach teen reported missing, car found in Florence

April Cline, 16, was last seen Wednesday, October 22 at her Myrtle Beach home.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The car of the missing 16-year-old from Myrtle Beach was found at a bus station in Florence, according to Lieutenant Robert Kegler with the Horry County Police Department.

April was driving a 2003 Mercedes Benz SLK with a South Carolina tag KDK 840.

“There is no indication of foul play,” the post states.Call 915-TIPS if you have any information.

