Myrtle Beach teen reported missing, car found in Florence

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The car of the missing 16-year-old from Myrtle Beach was found at a bus station in Florence, according to Lieutenant Robert Kegler with the Horry County Police Department.  

April Cline, 16, was last seen Wednesday, October 22 at her Myrtle Beach home, according to a post on the Horry County Police Department Facebook page.

April was driving a 2003 Mercedes Benz SLK with a South Carolina tag KDK 840.

“There is no indication of foul play,” the post states.Call 915-TIPS if you have any information.

