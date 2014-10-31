Georgetown Library to host Quicken Premier 2014 class

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Library will offer a free class in Quicken Premier 2014 on Wednesday, November 5.

Quicken allows you to see all your checking, savings, credit cards, loans, investments and retirement accounts in one place. The classes will begin at 10 a.m. in the Georgetown Library computer area. “The program converts the numbers into easy to read charts, graphs, or reports,” said class instructor George Leyendecker. The Quicken classes are sponsored by a grant from Smart Investing at Your Library.

“We taught Quicken workshops two years ago,” Leyendecker said. “We had to increase the number of classes because the response was overwhelming. I think people appreciate that, with Quicken, a small commitment of time to track your spending and income pays off with a lot of information about your financial habits.”

According to Leyendecker, Quicken helps manage investment or retirement portfolios. It contains TurboTax categories that export to their tax software and more. Attendees get free Quicken Premier software valued at $79.00

To take the Quicken Premier 2014 class, call or sign up at the library prior to the event. Sessions are limited to 16 participants and you must have a computer running, Windows XP, Vista or Windows 7 or 8 to participate.

