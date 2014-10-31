PDRTA offers free park and shuttle services at pecan festival

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority is offering free park and ride shuttle services to the Florence Pecan Festival on Saturday, November 1.

Bus services will continually operate from four locations between 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Busses will go by stops about every 15 to 20 minutes. In order to catch the bus, refer to the tall Park and Ride banners.

Below are the provided routes:

· Airport Route: On Highway 76 (E. Palmetto St) just east of the main entrance to Florence Airport

· Mall Route: Bus stops are at the Florence Mall off of David McLeod Blvd in front of the Piggly Wiggly store. A second stop for rider will be at the former Winn Dixie lot on W. Evans St. near King Cadillac.

· Irby St. Route: Park at the Parrot Furniture / Big Lots parking lot on the Irby St. side. Look for the big banners and bus.

The South Carolina Pecan Festival will take place in Historic Downtown Florence on the 100 blocks of Evans, Irby, Dargan, and Cheves Streets. The Florence area is accessible highways I- 20, I- 95, Hwy 76, & Hwy 52 .

