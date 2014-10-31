Surfside Beach seeks volunteers for 6 vacancies

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Town of Surfside Beach is seeking volunteers from a variety of backgrounds to fill positions in the town's government.

Below is a copy of a public notice posted to the town's Facebook page:

PUBLIC NOTICE – VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT. Pursuant to Town Code of Ordinances §2-61(b) Volunteers sought to fill vacancies on the following committees:

Board of Zoning Appeals (1 vacancy) This board hears and decides appeals of persons who have been denied or are aggrieved by any decisions made by the code enforcement official in the administration of Chapter 17 of the Town of Surfside Beach Code of Ordinances. Town residency is required.

Business Committee: (1 vacancy) Volunteers must either be a current or former resident business owner or a non-resident business owner in good standing with all town ordinances.

Construction Board of Appeals (1 vacancy) Members of this board must be skilled in construction trades (i.e. licensed contractor, engineer, electrician, plumber, etc.) and hears complaints against the building department. Town residency is not required.

Election Commissioner (1 vacancy) Term: 6 years (SC Code §5-15-90) The Election Commission conducts the town's elections which are held during even numbered years. Commissioners must be residents and registered electors of the Town. Training is required and provided for appointees. Commissioners meet to prepare for upcoming elections held in even numbered years; visit the voting precincts, tabulate ballots on Election Day, and hold a challenged and certification hearing after Election Day. There is no regular meeting schedule.

Stormwater Committee. (2 vacancies) Members of this committee discuss and make recommendations to Town Council about the town's stormwater system and related projects. Town residency is required.

Submissions will be accepted until the positions are filled. Interested individuals submit a brief summary of background to dherrmann@surfsidebeach.org or via US Mail to Volunteers, 115 US Highway 17 North, Surfside Beach, SC 29575. Call 843.913.6333 for more information or if you do not receive a reply to your submission.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.