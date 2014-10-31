Tricks and treats found at restaurants in this week's Scorecard

Trick or treat? We have both on this week's Restaurant Scorecard.



From a donut shop to an Asian restaurant, WMBF News hit different ends of the food spectrum on this week's Restaurant Scorecard. Each eatery has different food to offer, and also got very different reviews from the Department of Health.



In the spirit of Halloween, Donut Man, is no tricks, but all treats. Each donut is made on site, from scratch.



Larry Bulmer is a regular, he gets maple-frosted, toasted coconut or the butternut-flavored donuts. He says it's hard not to walk through the doors of the Kings Highway cafe.



"I think it's a friendly atmosphere and I think once you get to taste the donuts and stuff, you get addicted to them," Bulmer said.



Not to mention, he says its one of the cleanest places he's ever been in; which is why Donut Man got a score of 95 from DHEC - an A rating.



A restaurant not sporting an "A" is Hong Kong in North Myrtle Beach.



There were 12 issues noted on the report. One for storing egg rolls in a dirty container, another for a torn screen door, which bugs can sneak in.



This restaurant can expect a follow up inspection for the B score.



Home Boy Soul Food in Georgetown also scored a B, it got an 81.



More than a dozen issues here including some consecutive violations, like no soap at the sinks.



Inspectors say they also found mice droppings, cutting boards stored on the floor and dirty equipment - including pots and pans. The inspector also noted the restaurant has a handful of violations marked as imminent health hazards. One is not having water.



The restaurant has ten days to correct these violations.



According to the report, it must close its doors, until it has working water and gets DHEC's approval to re-open.

Check out complete inspection reports for each of the restaurants recently inspected by DHEC in PDF format below:





