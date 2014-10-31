Search your area for sex offenders before trick-or-treating

?

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Before you and your kids hit the streets to pick up treats, there's an online tool you can use to find registered sex offenders in your area.The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division's database of sex offenders statewide can be found online here:The Horry County Sheriff's Office database can be searched here:These site allows you to enter your address, and see the locations, mugshots, names and other details about registered sex offenders in a radius around you. You can adjust the radius size, and submit tips or corrections about the offenders to authorities.You can also sign up to receive e-mail alerts from SLED any time a sex offender moves into your area. To sign up for e-mail alerts, head here: