#WMBFExtraPoint Week Ten Scoreboard

#WMBFExtraPoint Week Ten Scoreboard

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
SCHSL Week Ten Scoreboard
Class 4A, Region VI
Game of the Week
South Florence - 27
Socastee - 20
SFHS captures 2nd straight Region VI-4a title


Sumter - 40
Conway - 21

Carolina Forest - 7
West Florence - 31

Class 3A, Region VII
Georgetown - 35
Wilson - 16
Bulldogs clinch playoff berth; Tigers clinched last week

Lake City - 12
St. James - 14
Panthers eliminated from playoff contention

North Myrtle Beach -14
Myrtle Beach -11
NMB earns playoff Berth


Class 3A, Region VI
Hartsville - 26
Darlington - 7

Marlboro Co. - 49
Manning - 30

Class 2A, Region VIII
Dillon - 47
Waccamaw - 7

Loris - 41
Aynor - 14

Marion - 6
Mullins - 35

Class 2A, Region VII
Johnsonville - 57
Kingstree -34 

Class 1A, Region III
McBee - 61
Lamar - 28

Class 1A, Region VII
Timmonsville - 6
Hannah-Pamplico - 35

Class 1A, Region VIII
Carvers Bay - 6
Hemingway - 8

Creek Bridge - 16
Lake View - 36

Green Sea Floyds - 35
Latta - 8

SCISA Week Ten Scoreboard
Christian Academy - 6
Pee Dee Academy - 44

Holly Hill - 20
Dillon Christian - 21

Trinity-Byrnes - 43
Robert E. Lee - 34

Williamsburg Academy - 34
Florence Christian School - 7

