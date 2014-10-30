Road crews reduce lanes at Backgate area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Southbound lanes have been reduced on Highway 17 near the backgate construction area.

Construction crews were in the area Thursday night working on the project.

The stretch was down to one lane. Drivers could not turn left onto Farrow Parkway.

