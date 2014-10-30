HCFR respond to smoke at Myrtle Beach apartments - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HCFR respond to smoke at Myrtle Beach apartments

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a call at Palmetto Pointe Boulevard Apartments Thursday.

Smoke was coming from the apartment building.

First responders were called to the complex for food on the stove, Chief Brian VanAernam confirmed.

No one was injured.

