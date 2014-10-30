Robeson County woman, 83, dies after pit bull mauling

An 85-year-old woman was attacked by a dog in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, according to police. As a result of the reported attack, the woman has a hairline fractured pelvis due to the fall.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - A woman who was mauled by four pit bulls in Robeson County Thursday has died.

The 83-year-old woman, identified as Alameaner Dial, died late Sunday evening, according to Major Anthony Thompson with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at the woman's home on Gaddys Mill Road, Robeson County Health Director Bill Smith confirmed. The dogs were owned by the woman's granddaughter that lived with her. There were four pit bulls: a 3-year-old male, a 2-year-old female and two puppies, Smith said.

Complaints about the dogs had been taken to the health department by a family member of the woman, Smith said.“The dogs were cared for, they had shelter and food, so it wasn't something they would have regulation over,” Smith explained.

The two puppies were tested for rabies and tests were negative.

The female had current vaccinations, so she was not tested.

