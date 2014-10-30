Florida officials ‘confident' remains are not Heather Elvis

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The human remains found in Volusia County, Florida are not believed to be those of missing 20-year-old Heather Elvis.

“Our investigators are confident that the remains don't belong to Heather Elvis,” said Gary Davidson, with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

He said the sheriff's office is still awaiting further DNA results on the remains.

The remains were found in March, three months after Elvis was reported missing. A Florida man said he found the bag of remains near International Speedway Boulevard in Florida.



According to the Volusia County medical examiner's office, the remains were found wrapped in a “pink bath robe, curtains and a homemade Mickey Mouse print bed sheet.”

Sidney and Tammy Moorer have been charged with the murder of Heather Elvis. The Moorers are in custody awaiting trial.

