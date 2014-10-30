'Closed' sign posted at Foxy Video in Darlington County

A 'closed' sign is posted at the Foxy Video.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A video store, recently shut down by inspectors, has apparently closed.



An affidavit to seize the video store was filed by the Darlington County Sheriff's Owner in October. Six days earlier, the sheriff's office busted the owner of Foxy Video, Victor Balin, for prostitution and drugs. Meanwhile, fire inspectors cited Balin for fire violations. Balin had 15 days to make the repairs to meet code requirements.

Sheriff Wayne Byrd said he believes the ‘closed' sign is “in response to the sheriff's office seizure suit.”

WMBF News asked Byrd if he knew if Balin had reached out to the fire inspector, Byrd said he is “under the impression that if the business didn't meet fire inspection requirements, it wouldn't reopen.”

