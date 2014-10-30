More home construction pops up around Market Common



"The idea was to create an urban village,” said Mark Kruea, public information officer for the city of Myrtle Beach. “To have as many as 5,000 new home sites on what was the air force base and we're making great progress toward that."



MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A post-recession real estate market isn't affecting construction of new homes in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach.Two developers have construction crews actively working near Coventry Blvd, which will soon connect Farrow Parkway to Highway 17.Beazer Homes is building ‘Balmoral' at Thornbury Drive and Coventry Blvd, which will have 111 homes.Lennar Homes is also building down the street at Oxford Drive. That single-family home community will be called ‘Emmens Preserve Monarch.'Building a residential area near the Market Common's stores and restaurants has been part of the city of Myrtle Beach's plan for the past 20 years.More than 2,500 homes are in so far and it should take another five years to build the rest.The average price of these homes is $250,000 to $500,000.Kruea said there haven't been any problems getting new houses sold in the area as demand is high for both South Carolina residents and vacationers alike.Beazer homes will start closing on houses in Balmoral in February.

