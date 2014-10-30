Horses, riders hit the beach for AHA Beach Ride

.





MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More than 1,500 horses and riders are expected to take part in the 20-mile beach ride for the annual American Heart Association Beach Ride.The ride will take place Saturday, November 8 at 9 a.m. between Lakewood Camping Resort and Garden City Pier.Event participants will camp at the oceanfront campground with their horse for the four nights and five days, November 5-9.For more information, visit: