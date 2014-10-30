Horses, riders hit the beach for AHA Beach Ride - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More than 1,500 horses and riders are expected to take part in the 20-mile beach ride for the annual American Heart Association Beach Ride.

The ride will take place Saturday, November 8 at 9 a.m. between Lakewood Camping Resort and Garden City Pier.

Event participants will camp at the oceanfront campground with their horse for the four nights and five days, November 5-9.

According to the AHA Beach Ride website:

Adult Registration: $175.00

Saddle Club Rider Registration: $155.00

Must have 15 or more riders in group

Youth Registration: $125.00

Registration for Youth 16 years and under. Proof of age will be confirmed.

For more information, visit: www.ahabeachride.org.

 
