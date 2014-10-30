Haley campaign bus visits CCU, Pawleys Island

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Governor Nikki Haley continued her campaign bus tour onto the CCU campus Thursday. The governor also visited Pawleys Island.

Lousiana Gov. and potential presidential contender Bobby Jindal joined Haley. Jindal is among two potential GOP presidential candidates helping Haley.



She said having them on the the tour is good for the state as a whole.



“We're just getting started in South Carolina, so will we help the next presidential nominee without question. Will we continue to make South Carolina the strongest state in the country? Absolutely. But, are we going to make sure we have every presidential candidate come into the state seeing how fantastic we are? We're going to brag about it," Haley said.



Haley's spokesperson says New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will campaign with Haley on Sunday in Spartanburg.

