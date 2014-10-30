Publix announces its grand opening in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A spokeswoman for Publix supermarket announced its grand opening in North Myrtle Beach.

Its grand opening is scheduled for Wednesday, November 19 at 7 a.m.



The supermarket will be located at 1576 Highway 17 North, in the Coastal North Town Center shopping center.



The newest shopping center, on the North strand, will be home to over 21 stores, and it could all stem from the success of North Myrtle Beach's Park and Sports Complex.



