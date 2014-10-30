Consider This: Halloween and Fall Back

Halloween is here so…

Consider This: Slow down!

Kids are out trick or treating, dashing across the road to get that next piece of candy and not paying attention. Dark costumes are hard to see. Be extra careful and drive slowly.

Something else happening this weekend is the time change. Many people will debate the accomplishments of George W. Bush as President, but I believe we can all agree that pushing back the fall time change and moving up the spring time change was a positive step. Unfortunately, that later fall time change is upon us, so it will get dark earlier, but we get an extra hour of sleep Saturday night. Just remember to set your clocks back by one hour. For that… thanks, W.

