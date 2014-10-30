Horry County Sheriff's Office searches for this week's 'Most Wanted'

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - In this week's edition of Horry County's Most Wanted, there's a description detailing a brawl that gets out of hand, a traffic stop that turns up drugs and a gun, and a breaking and entering of a home in Myrtle Beach.Laura Kate Matthews Montgomery, 34, is wanted for assault and battery second-degree for an incident that happened September 28, 2014 on Hillmont Court in Conway. According to the Horry County Police report, Montgomery attempted to defend her sister who was being beat up by her boyfriend, but during that altercation she pulled out an object and started hitting the man in the head, causing lacerations to his face.

Montgomery's last known address is on Hillmont Court in Conway.

Dashawn Connel Cox, 30, is wanted for failure to appear for second-degree burglary. The Myrtle Beach police report says Cox was seen leaving a home that had been broken into on 32nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on the night of April 11, 2014. Cox's last known address is on Duckett Street in Conway.

Nicholas Seantrez McCray, 24, is wanted for failure to appear for possession of a stolen pistol. The Horry County Police report says on June 23, 2014 in Horry County, police stopped a car McCray was in. During that traffic stop, police say he threw something out of the window. When police searched McCray they found cocaine on him, and a .38 caliber gun was found in the wood line near the car. McCray's last known address is on Bright Leaf Road.

If you know the whereabouts of any of these wanted individuals, you are asked to contact the Horry County Sheriff's Office at 843-915-5688.

