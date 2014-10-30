GCSO helps parents avoid sex offenders on Halloween night

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Sheriff Lane Cribb and the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office suggest that parents refer to the Sex Offender Registry link on GCSO's website to keep trick-or treaters safe.

OffenderWatch, a notification that informs citizens of offenders living within Georgetown County, will allow parents to prevent their children from going to those houses for door to door trick or treating. According to a press release from the GCSO, an estimated 80% of all addresses have at least one sex offender within 1 mile.

GCSO offers the following tips to keep you and your family safe during Halloween:

You or a responsible adult should always accompany children ages 12 and under when trick-or-treating.

Children over 12, responsible enough to go without you, should stay in groups, follow an agreed upon route, and watch for cars.

Teach your children to never enter any home without you or your permission and only approach well-lit homes.

Teach children to bring treats home before eating them and eat only factory-wrapped treats, unless you know the giver well.

Remind children to stay in well-lit areas, never take shortcuts, and never go into isolated areas.

Teach your children to say NO and GET AWAY from any person or situation which makes them feel scared, uncomfortable, or confused; even if it means yelling, kicking, attracting attention, or any means of resisting.

For more information, visit www.gcsheriff.org or call the sheriff's office at (843)546-5102

