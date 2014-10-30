Hartsville PD seeking man and woman for incident at Walmart

Images of the male and female police are seeking to identify. Source: HPD Facebook

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Hartsville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a man and woman they say scammed an elderly woman out of several thousand dollars.

According to a Facebook post by Hartsville Police, the event happened Wednesday at the Hartsville Walmart. The man is in his 60s and walks with a limp. Police posted a picture of the vehicle they were in.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-383-3029, or send a message to the Hartsville Police Facebook page.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.