Woman dies in Darlington house fire overnight

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington woman died in an overnight house fire, the county coroner confirmed Thursday morning.

Naomi Flynn, 56, of B Avenue in Darlington, died when her house burned just after midnight Thursday, according to Coroner Todd Hardee.

When Darlington Police officers arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames, stated Lieutenant Kimberly Nelson. A man told police that a woman had went back inside the house and was still inside the home. Fire officials found Flynn's body a short time later inside the home.

The cause of the fire is not determined, Hardee stated. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Newberry.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 843-398-4026.

