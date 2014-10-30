Interactive map shows Grand Strand's haunted locations - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Interactive map shows Grand Strand's haunted locations

A screenshot of the map that tours the area's haunted places A screenshot of the map that tours the area's haunted places
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An online interactive map is showing the spooky side of South Carolina, with details on some of the supposedly haunted spots across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Check it out here: http://bit.ly/10x4dQK 

The map was created by Thomas Rice and Patrick Rhodes with SiteTech Systems, an analytic and consulting firm in Myrtle Beach. 

The map features locations like All Saints Church in Waccamaw, apparently haunted by the ghost of Alice Flagg, and the Litchfield Plantation, said to be haunted by Dr. Henry Tucker. It also includes legends like The Grey Man, a ghost believed to warns residents of approaching hurricanes.

Each location includes pictures, a short summary, and even a link for more information.

Happy Halloween!
