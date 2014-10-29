Chants not asking 'What If'

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina continues to make history this season. Thanks to Eastern Washington's loss on Saturday, the Chants have moved back into 3rd in the FCS Sports Network Top 25 poll, but also moved to 2nd in the nation behind North Dakota State.



Like most coaching staffs, Joe Moglia has said since his first year here that rankings don't matter at all to him. But he has also told his players to get out of the mindset of getting caught up in the polls, or thinking about what could happen come playoff time, because their time can be better spent on continuing to win now.



"You only have a certain amount of minutes in practice and certain amount of minutes in meetings, and if you spend any energy talking about what may happen down the road, we are not focused on what we have to do now," said Moglia who is 28-8 through just more than two and a half years at CCU. "So it isn't a cliche for us. You get the process right, this is what you're doing now, this is what you impact."



Coastal Carolina looks to get to 9-0 for a second straight season, and can do so with a win at Gardner-Webb on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30.



