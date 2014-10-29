Efforts to attract international golfers being made overseas

Myrtle Beach is solidifying its foothold as a golf mecca, attracting golfers and tourists not only from across the country but across the globe.

"Delta is doing a huge push right now, allowing overseas travelers to have free golf bags being brought with them,” says Mike Anderson, the executive director of sports tourism for the chamber. “So there is a big push. And obviously the Chamber here in Myrtle Beach is trying to work with Delta as well. Hey, not only once you get into Atlanta, because Delta will fly into Atlanta, come to Myrtle Beach and again extend that free golf bag to allow them to come and play here in Myrtle Beach.”

Golf is growing in popularity in China. But other big sellers are also deep-sea fishing, shopping, and hunting and shooting guns at local ranges. Mark Kruea, the spokesperson for the City of Myrtle Beach, says the city keeps developing so that there's something new to attract visitors each year.

Right now, Broadway at the Beach and the Wax Museum are still hot attractions.

There is also a new resort hotel being built that the city expects will attract big business.

And Kruea says there are plans in the works for developments along Highway 17 by Burroughs & Chapin.

Leaders with the Chamber say the city has plenty of TV commercials in China right now promoting all these activities. And once Dean and Mayor Rhodes are back they're hoping to make a larger social media push there to keep international tourists coming back to Myrtle Beach.

Local golf courses tell WMBF News that they're seeing a difference. This spring season was better than last spring. And this fall is much stronger than last fall.

Alex Hodgman, the Golf Pro at Wild Wing Plantation, says their rounds played per year are up and so are their profits. And he directly attributes that growth on the city's efforts to develop new attractions and a stronger local and global economy. They're seeing lots of golfers from Canada, as usual. But in the past five years or so they've seen an increase in golf tourists from Europe and Asia as well. Hodgman says that the city is gaining a reputation as the golf capital of the world.