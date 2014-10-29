Extra Point Week Ten football primer

The high school football regular season winds to a close, and there is plenty of chaos that can ensue on Halloween night as teams sprint to the finish line and remain hopeful of getting into the postseason.



Matchups to look out for:

South Florence at Socastee. Our Game of the Week for a reason. The Bruins have been absolutely rolling since that opening week loss to Fort Dorchester. That spread offense with seemingly endless options goes against a Braves defense that is surrendering less than 20 points per game. The lowest point total for the Bruins this year in a win has been 28. Something has to give, right?



Georgetown at Wilson and Lake City at St. James. Fittingly, both these games are on Thursday night, and feature two teams (Georgetown, 2-2 in region play and Lake City, 1-3) that are squarely on the playoff bubble. Wilson (3-1) is in good shape and St. James is out of it, but every possible outcome from these games produce a multitude of playoff possibilities. And anything that takes shape after Thursday can also go awry if North Myrtle Beach (2-2) upsets the region champs Myrtle Beach on Friday at Doug Shaw Stadium.



McBee at Lamar. Winner-take-all for the Class 1A, Region III title. Both teams are certainly battle-tested this late in the year. Lamar's only losses this season are to Darlington and Hartsville, while McBee's lone hiccup was against Lakewood in Week Zero. The Silver Foxes are probably just happy to be back in their home digs: Prior to last week, the team completed a string of five straight road games. A win here could go a long way in staying at home for a little while more in the postseason.



Tickets Punched: Teams that have already earned region titles

Dillon (Class 2A, Region VIII), Myrtle Beach (3A, Region VII), Hartsville (3A, Region VI), Hemingway (1A, Region VIII). Also worth noting: These are the remaining undefeated's in our area. Coincidence? Probably not.



The winner of the aforementioned McBee vs. Lamar game earns a region crown. The same scenario exists for Timmonsville vs. Hannah-Pamplico and Socastee vs. South Florence.



Primetime Performer Week Nine Nominees (presented by Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics):

Christian Buis, North Myrtle Beach. Anytime a kicker is a nominee, you know it's because they earned. Buis went 2-2 on field goals, along with a 3-3 mark on extra points, but also recovered his own onside kick in the Chief's win.



Angelo Sauter, Socastee. The heart of the Braves running game that has so many options, he punched the ball in twice in overtime for his team to take his team to an important win over West Florence.



Kyle Belack, Myrtle Beach. It seems like he's on this list every week, but he continues to impress: against Georgetown he set a Seahawk record with 233 receiving yards in the game, and oh yeah, got into the endzone four times.



Past Primetime Performer Honorees:

Week Zero: Trayvon Thomas, Darlington (205 rush yards, 4 TD vs. Carolina Forest)

Week One: Avery McCall, Dillon (244 pass yards, 3 TD vs. Lake View)

Week Two: Drayton Arnold, Myrtle Beach (266 pass yards, 5 TD vs. West Florence)

Week Three: Kamron Johnson, Aynor (257 total yards, 3 TD vs. Latta)

Week Four: Brandon Sinclair, Myrtle Beach (240 total yards, 2 TDs vs. Carolina Forest)

Week Five: Loris Defense (allowed three points vs. Georgetown, and literally pushed the team bus out of a jam. That's worth honoring any week)

Week Six: Rodney Brunson, South Florence (26 carries, 184 yards, 2 TDs vs. Blythewood)

Week Seven: Finn Melko, Socastee (13 tackles, sack, FR, INT vs. Carolina Forest)

Week Eight: Jamison Chapman, Dillon (108 rushing yards, 4 TD vs. Marion)



Don't forget to vote each week, and enjoy the regular season finales!



South Carolina Media Top Ten Polls

Class 4A

1. Byrnes

T2. Goose Creek

T2. Dutch Fork

T4. Dorman

T4. Westwood

6. Fort Dorchester

7. Northwestern

8. Hillcrest

9. South Florence

10. Fort Mill

Receiving votes: Spartanburg, York, North Augusta, Westside, Stratford, White Knoll



Class 3A

1. Myrtle Beach

2. Hartsville

3. Wren

4. Greer

5. Daniel

6. South Pointe

7. A.C. Flora

8. Emerald

9. Broome

10. Hanahan

Receiving votes: Belton-Honea Path, Seneca, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Swansea



Class 2A

1. Dillon

2. Timberland

3. Woodruff

4. Fairfield Central

T5. Chesnee

T5. Loris

7. Batesburg-Leesville

8. Newberry

9. Cheraw

10. Barnwell

Receiving votes: Strom Thurmond, Powdersville, Academic Magnet, Mid-Carolina, Ninety Six, Chesterfield, Whale Branch, Lake Marion, Central, Keenan



Class 1A

1. Christ Church

2. Allendale-Fairfax

3. Hemingway

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Lamar

6. McBee

7. Williston-Elko

8. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

9. Estill

10. Calhoun County

Receiving votes: Lakeview, St. Joseph's



The S.C. Prep Media Football Poll is conducted by the Spartanburg Herald-Journal with voting from Andrew Macke, Greenwood Index-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Mike McCombs, The Island Packet; Thomas Grant, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Chris Dearing, The State; Ian Guerin, Myrtle Beach Sun News; Kevin Melton, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Lou Bezjak, Florence Morning News; Adam Regan, Anderson Independent Mail; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Bret McCormick, The Herald (Rock Hill) and Noah Feit, Aiken Standard.

