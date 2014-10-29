Coast RTA board votes to add 2 Horry County members

If you are interested in serving your community, the Horry County Legislative Delegation is seeking applicants for a number of boards and commissions that have vacancies, or terms that have expired or are expiring in the near future.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Coast RTA voted to add two members to its board Wednesday.

The additional seats will be appointed by Horry County council, giving the county three seats on the public transportation board of directors, Spokeswoman Michelle Cantey confirmed.The members of the board will be appointed by the county council.

The county requested more representation on the bus committee after the council approved a more than $1 million budget for Coast RTA in June. Some council members also said they were concerned about Coast's rocky past.

After a failed bus shelter and sign project, Coast RTA owed SCDOT more than $300,000.

“We will await County Council's decision on its appointees and look forward to welcoming them in January,” Cantey said.

Horry County Councilman Gary Loftus is currently a member of the Coast board. Adding two members will put three county-appointed officials on the board.

Currently, nine members serve as the board of directors, which represents two counties: Horry and Georgetown.

