Farmer loses farm equipment to fire in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An investigation has been opened into a fire that destroyed farm equipment in Dillon County.



The fire happened at a farm located on Highway 9 East, just outside of Dillon, Capt. Cliff Arnette with the sheriff's office confirmed.



The fire happened overnight Tuesday into the early morning Wednesday.



"Several" tractors, combines and farm equipment were destroyed, including the "shelter-type facility" where the equipment was housed, Arnette said.



No injuries were reported.



The farmer who owned the equipment reported the fire to the Dillon County Sheriff's Office early Wednesday.



