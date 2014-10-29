Carolina Forest residents concerned about turn lanes

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Some people who live in Avalon at Carolina Forest say they fear once the turn lanes on Carolina Forest Boulevard are finished - the number of accidents at the intersection will climb.Neighbors of Avalon say to count your blessings when leaving the subdivision.Paul Youngblood is a concerned Avalon resident. He said, "There's been a lot of accidents there over the last few years."The sharp curb along Carolina Forest Boulevard has drivers whizzing by, making it difficult and dangerous to turn, Youngblood said."There's not a blind spot, but you know there is a turn out there and basically people don't slow down," he explained.Ed Stapleton, Avalon HOA president told WMBF News his phone has been ringing off the hook with concerned callers. He said the community feels the new turn lanes on Carolina Forest Boulevard will make this situation worse because it will be harder for drivers turning left out of Avalon to see around cars."People are going to have to be very cautious in the beginning," explained Youngblood.Many residents say they believe adding a traffic light would resolve the issue. WMBF News reached out to the county to see if adding the light is an option, we are still waiting to hear back.