Patient located following bloodhound search in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A patient from McLeod Behavioral Health Services has been located in Darlington.



The search began at around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, said Sgt. Kimberly Nelson with the Darlington Police Department. The patient walked from the woods near the facility at around 6:30 p.m. to surrender, according to Nelson.

The patient jumped the fence of the facility earlier and escaped, Nelson confirmed.

Darlington County Sheriff's Office bloodhounds assisted the Darlington Police Department in the search, according to Sheriff Wayne Byrd.

