Florence County Sheriff's Office blows up for training

EFFINGHAM, SC (WMBF) - Simple household ingredients can be turned into explosives that are dangerous to both the public and first responders.“They're capable of a lot of destruction,” Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said. “It's important that our officers understand and learn from these instructors.”The Florence County Sheriff's Office hosted an explosives training session Wednesday to teach agencies from across the state about those risks and how to respond to them safely.More than 70 officers attended a classroom information session in the morning. Then, they watched the theories come to life during an explosions demonstration at the Florence County Sheriff's training facility in Effingham.“The guys were very surprised of what these things are capable of doing,” Sheriff Boone said.Law enforcement officers are required to go through at least 40 hours of ongoing training each year, Sheriff Boone said. This explosions seminar helped participants gain five credit hours to put toward that total.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved