Laurinburg police investigate Tractor Supply theft

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) - The Laurinburg Police Department began an investigation on a theft of four utility landscape trailers from Tractor Supply in Laurinburg on Wednesday.

Below is a detailed description of items that were taken:

1. 7x12 Wood Gate Trailer

2. 6x10 with 16 Inch Sides

3. 5x10 With Gate

4. 5x8 with Gate and Wooden floor.

If anyone has information on this crime, contact the LPD at (910)276-3211.

