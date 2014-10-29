WMBF First Alert Weather team accepted as NOAA ambassador

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The WMBF News First Alert Weather team has been accepted as a NOAA Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador.

The Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador initiative is an effort to recognize NOAA partners who improve the nation's readiness against extreme weather, water, and climate events.

As a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador, the WMBF News First Alert Weather team will work with NOAA and other Ambassadors to strengthen national resilience against extreme weather.

For more information on the NOAA Weather Ready Nation Ambassador Initiative, visit http://www.nws.noaa.gov/com/weatherreadynation/

