Man taken to hospital after mailbox impales windshield

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man has been taken to the hospital after a mailbox came through the windshield of a car.

The accident happened on Highway 905 at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to Highway Patrol.

The driver ran off the road and struck mailboxes, Lance Corporal Sonny Collins said.

An ambulance arrived shortly after the accident to transport the man.

