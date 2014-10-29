Former Florence man pleads guilty to theft crimes

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A former Florence resident entered a guilty plea to theft of government funds and identity theft .

A judge accepted 46-year-old Don Carlos Gibson Jr's., guilty plea, in federal court in Florence.

From 1997 to 2013, Gibson claimed that he was disabled and unable to work. He received disability payments from the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration.

During that time, he attended golfing school in Myrtle Beach, worked as the general manager of a country club, worked as a car salesman, he served as pastor of a church and purchased a car using someone else's identity, according to authorities.

According to a press release from the district attorney's office, Gibson's fraud caused losses of $365,000 to the VA and of $350,000 to the SSA.

According to Attorney Nettles, the maximum penalty for theft of government funds is imprisonment for 10 years and/or a fine of $250,000 and the maximum penalty for identity theft is imprisonment for 2 years consecutive and/or a fine of $250,000.

Gibson will be sentenced after the pre-sentence report has been reviewed. The U.S. Probation Office will be prepare that report.

The case was investigated by the Office of Inspector General (OIG), Department of Veterans Affairs and OIG Social Security Administration.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.