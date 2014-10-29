RIDE III: What projects will make the list?

City, county and state leaders plan to meet to discuss RIDE III projects Thursday at 5 p.m.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The completion of a big project, Highway 17 bypass, has some residents eager to know what roadwork is next to be completed.

When it comes to new roads, safety is always a big factor.

The city of Myrtle Beach has been pushing to get roundabouts to the area, for a while. Leaders say larger roundabouts will accommodate more traffic. The driving force behind roundabouts is intersection control.

While residents in western, rural areas push for dirt roads to be paved; Carolina Forest residents suggest widening Carolina Forest Boulevard; some say Forestbrook Road needs attention, and many more suggestions have been brought to the table.

Thursday, the Ride III committee is meeting to collaborate efforts and ideas from: members, the SCDOT, Ride II and county planners.

Is a problem area along your commute slated to be discussed at the meeting? Tune in at 5 a.m. to learn how committee members will decide.

