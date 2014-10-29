Officials search for CT man believed to be on the Grand Strand

Robert Hoagland is being sought after by the Newton, Connecticut police department.

Officials search for a Connecticut man believed to be in the Grand Strand area.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Officials are searching for Connecticut man believed to be working in the Grand Strand area.

Robert Hoagland has been reported missing from Newtown since July 2013, according to the Newton Police Department.

Authorities in Newtown have information indicating that Hoagland may be working in a restaurant in the Grand Strand area, according to a post on the Horry County Police Department Facebook page.

If you have seen Robert Hoagland or know where he may be, you are asked to either call the Newtown Connecticut Police Department at (203) 426-5841 or the Horry County Police Department at 915-TIPS.

