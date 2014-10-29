Magic Mike sequel to cast extras in Myrtle Beach this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Are you looking for stardom? Casting directors from the movie Magic Mike XXL, are returning to Myrtle Beach to cast extras for upcoming sequel.There will be an email address posted to the movie's Facebook page, specifically for Myrtle Beach interests. Actual casting will take place on Sunday, November 2. Casting will most likely occur from the hotel bar.Interested extras are urged to check the Magic Mike Sequel's Facebook page on the night of Saturday, November 1, for more information. There is no word yet if any of the film's stars, such as Channing Tatum, will be in town this weekend.

Film crews were last in Myrtle Beach over Labor Day weekend to shoot footage. The crew of six requested to shoot video on the beach, near Plyler Park, 2nd Avenue Pier, Pier 14, the SkyWheel and the Slingshot, according to a Myrtle Beach film permit.

"Magic Mike XXL," a Warner Brothers film, is scheduled to hit theatres July 1, 2015, according to IMDb. Red Zone Pictures, Inc. describes the movie as "a road/buddy movie about the journey from Tampa, FL to Myrtle Beach, SC for a convention."

Magic Mike, is the 2012 film about "a male stripper teaches a younger performer how to party, pick up women, and make easy money," according to IMDb.