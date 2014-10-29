New traffic light coming to Surfside Beach, but where and when?

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Some major changes are in the works when it comes to traffic and your commute on the south strand. Surfside Beach is moving forward with plans to solve traffic issues by installing at least one possibly two new traffic lights in the future.Surfside Beach Mayor Doug Samples said the plan right now is to at least add a traffic light to the intersection of 10th Avenue South and Hwy 17 Business. This intersection is one of the busiest in town that does not currently have a light.The traffic light would help ease traffic where drivers get on and off Hwy 17 in front of the Wild, Water, & Wheels water park.Local drivers and people who live near 10th Ave. South praise the town for helping the intersection with the new light because during the busy summer season traffic can be unbearable."During the summer time and when they have bike week we have a big issue trying to get out of here," added neighbor Donald Champigny. "But like right now it's not too bad it's a little bit easier to get out."

Samples said the new traffic light should be up and running by 2017 if everything goes as planned.

The town is also looking to add a new traffic light on Hwy 17 near either 11th Ave. North or 16th Ave. North.

Previously there were calls for a traffic light at 13th Ave. North near the Deerfield Plantation community which ultimately did not get a traffic light.



