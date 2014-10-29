2 of 3 CCU frats reinstated after suspension last month - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

2 of 3 CCU frats reinstated after suspension last month

Kappa Sigma (left) and Pi Kappa Phi (right) were reinstated Tuesday. Source: Facebook Kappa Sigma (left) and Pi Kappa Phi (right) were reinstated Tuesday. Source: Facebook
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Two of the three Coastal Carolina Universities fraternities that were suspended a month ago after allegations of hazing were reinstated Tuesday.

Pi Kappa Phi and Kappa Sigma were reinstated. The national headquarters of Tau Kappa Epsilon made the decision to close the CCU chapter of the fraternity, and it will not return to the campus.

CCU's Director of News and Public Affairs, Martha Hunn, said in September that the activities of the Kappa Sigma, Tau Kappa Epsilon, and Pi Kappa Phi fraternities were suspended due to reports of "questionable new member education activities."

The national website for the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity published a memo to members on September 24 that read, in part: "As you have probably heard, a very small number of our 268 groups in the U.S. and Canada are being investigated for alleged conduct misaligned with TKE's values.

"Among these allegations are underage drinking and the use of illegal substances. Other allegations involve satire beyond all bounds of decency. Most damning are accusations of sexual assault. I want to make it crystal clear on behalf of the leadership of Tau Kappa Epsilon, that illegal behaviors will not be tolerated. In each of the instances, groups have been suspended pending ongoing investigations. Members found guilty have been removed from the Fraternity. We will continue to show the Greek World, colleges, universities, and the general public that we take every allegation seriously and we will take immediate and appropriate action."

TKE issued a statement the next day that read:

"The international organization of Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) has temporarily suspended the operations of the Coastal Carolina chapter pending the results of our own and the university's investigations. TKE is cooperating with Coastal Carolina officials.

"...TKE's new CEO announced mandatory online, interactive training for all TKE student members which covers hazing, sexual assaults, substance abuse, codes of conduct and other issues. The organization has emphasized that such behavior goes against our values and will not be tolerated."

WMBF News has reached out to CCU and TKE for further comment on the reinstatement of the two fraternities, and the decision to close the local chapter of TKE.

