FSD2 launches search for superintendent

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The search has begun for a school superintendent for Florence School District Two.

A firm has been hired by the district to aid in the search, according to a news release issued by the district.

“BWP & Associates is a professional search firm with South Carolina connections,” according to the news release.

The next step in the process will take place November 10-12, when search team members will meet with parents, students and the community in Florence Two to get feedback on characteristics desired in the superintendent, the news release states.

An online survey will be posted in mid-November and all of December for the public to submit desired characteristics and offer feedback, as well. The survey will be accessed through the district's website.

“Input meeting and survey result will assist in guiding and screening efforts,” according to the release.

Board members said details about the November forums will also be made available on the district's website.

