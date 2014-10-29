TD Bank to partner with Myrtle Beach for TD Tree Days.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - TD Bank is partnering with the City of Myrtle Beach to plant trees for TD Tree Days tree planting initiative.

On Thursday, October 30, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., employee volunteers from TD Bank, Myrtle Beach and Alliance for Community Trees will plant 40 new trees in Futrell Park, located at 1240 Mr. Joe White Avenue. TD Tree Days is an annual tree planting event for urban communities in need. This event is a part of, the bank's environmental initiative, TD Forests.

The trees will provide health, environmental and recreational benefits, such as improved air quality and shade. They will also help mitigate the effects of climate change.

