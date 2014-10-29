Early voting window closing for absentee voters

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With less than six days left until the General Election in South Carolina, the opportunity for absentee voters to submit their ballots early is quickly closing.

Absentee voters can still visit their county voter registration office up until 5 p.m. on the day before the election to vote in person, or vote by mail by Friday at 4 p.m.

To vote my mail, voters can get the application online, or request an application by phone, mail, e-mail or fax.

According to SCVotes.org, only the following people are qualified to vote by absentee ballot:

1. Students attending school outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents residing with them

2. Members of the Armed Forces or Merchant Marine serving outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents residing with them (click here for additional information)

3. Persons serving with the American Red Cross or with the United Service Organizations (USO) who are attached to and serving with the Armed Forces outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents residing with them

4. Persons who, for reasons of employment, will not be able to vote on election day

5. Physically disabled persons

6. Government employees serving outside their county of residence on Election Day and their spouses and dependents residing with them

7. Persons with a death or funeral in the family within three days before the election

8. Persons who plan to be on vacation outside their county of residence on Election Day

9. Certified poll watchers, poll managers, and county election officials working on Election Day

10. Overseas Citizens

11. Persons attending sick or physically disabled persons

12. Persons admitted to the hospital as emergency patients on Election Day or within a four-day period before the election

13. Persons serving as a juror in state or federal court on Election Day

14. Persons sixty-five years of age or older

15. Persons confined to a jail or pre-trial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial

For complete details on absentee voting, to request a ballot, and to check the status of your completed ballot, head to:

http://www.scvotes.org/2009/10/15/absentee_voting

