Coroner IDs bystander killed in 3-car crash after chase in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An innocent bystander died in a three-vehicle collision outside the McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, after a police chase, officials confirmed Wednesday morning.

Vincent Omear Thomas, 33, of Mayesville, in Lee County, died at the scene of the crash, Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed. "Thomas was in his vehicle, at the intersection, when he was struck by another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed during a police chase," according to the coroner's office.

Kyeon Glover, 19, is being charged with felony DUI involving death by the South Carolina Highway Patrol in connection with the incident, and more charges from the City of Florence, authorities confirmed.

The Florence Police Department charged Glover with eight charges, including:

· No S.C. drivers license

· Traffic / failure to stop for a blue light, great bodily harm results

· Drugs / simple possession of marijuana

· First degree burglary

· First degree assault and battery

· Second degree assault and battery

· Unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of violent offense

· Weapons / discharging firearms into a dwelling

At about 5:10 am, Florence Police were dispatched to a burglary with a gunshot fired in the 900 block of June Lane and the Church Hill apartment complex, Chief Allen Heidler said.Police Dispatch was given a description of a vehicle leaving the scene, and a Florence Police officer spotted the vehicle as it was turning on to Church Street from Church Hill apartments. The officer turned on blue lights and sirens, and the vehicle sped off.The officer attempted to catch up with the vehicle, heading north on Church Street. As the officer was approaching the Palmetto St intersection, the vehicle being chased was a block ahead at Church and Cheves, Chief Heidler said.Then, Glover's vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, hit two vehicles, and struck the side of west parking deck of McLeod Hospital.One person was killed, and Glover and another person were taken to the McLeod emergency room. The person that was killed was an innocent bystander, an occupant of one of the vehicles that was struck.

Glover received medical attention at the hospital and was taken to the detention center, but started complaining about his knees hurting. Authorities are working to see if they will take him back to the hospital to get checked out.



According to Chief Heidler, there was a pick-up that was stopped in the area. Officers asked that driver to move because the suspect was armed and dangerous. The truck did not appear to be involved in accident, and officers are now looking to speak with that driver as a possible witness to the accident.



The road was blocked for several hours Wednesday morning while a MAIT team investigated the scene.



Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.