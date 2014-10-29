Aynor volleyball eliminated in Lower State Finals - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Aynor volleyball eliminated in Lower State Finals

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
 SCHSL Volleyball Playoff Scoreboard

Class 2A - Lower State Finals
Tuesday, November 4th

Aynor - 0
Bishop England - 3
Blue Jackets lose 12-25, 11-25, 8-25; eliminated from postseason
Bishops seeking their 15th consecutive state championship


Class 4A - Third Round
Thursday, October 30th

Socastee - 0
River Bluff - 3
Braves eliminated

Class 3A - Second Round
Thursday, October 30th

Myrtle Beach - 0
Aiken - 3
Seahawks eliminated

Class 2A Lower State Semifinals
Wednesday, October 29th

Aynor - 3
Johnsonville - 2
Blue Jackets come back down two sets to one to take victory
Flashes eliminated

Waccamaw - 0
Bishop England - 3
Warriors eliminated
Bishops targeting 15th straight state championship


Class 1A Lower State Semifinals
Wednesday, October 29th

East Clarendon - 3
Lake View - 0
Wild Gators eliminated

