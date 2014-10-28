6 taken to shore after boat hits jetties in Georgetown

Six people have been taken to shore after a boat hit the jetties in Georgetown.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Six people have been transported to shore after a 43-foot boat hit the jetties in Georgetown.

A tugboat arrived to remove the people from the vessel, according to Commander Beaty with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The incident happened during the 8 o'clock hour and no one was injured.

Efforts were made on behalf of the USCG, Midway Fire, Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire to respond to the incident.

A helicopter from Charleston was called to the incident, as well as a small boat from Georgetown.

