Proposed hotel skywalk worries city council

Only one other skywalk has ever been llowed in Myrtle Beach, and it is not far away from the proposed spot, at the Landmark Resort.

A Myrtle Beach city councilwoman described the skywalk as "sleek, modern, and very urban."

Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) - The empty lot off Ocean Boulevard near 17th Avenue North doesn't look like much, but with work and compromise, it could look a little more impressive.

The group looking to develop the oceanfront real estate has big plans to build a high-rise hotel with a parking structure and indoor water park. The only thing holding it back is a skywalk.

"The bridge itself is intended to not match the facility; I want it to be something that's identifiable on its own,” said architect Gregory McFarland.

"It's sleek, it's modern, and it looks very urban,” said Myrtle Beach City Councilwoman Susan Means when describing the proposed bridge.

Only one other skywalk has ever been allowed in Myrtle Beach, and it is not far away at the Landmark Resort. This group is hoping City Council will make another exception.

The idea behind the bridge is to increase pedestrian safety by making it easier to cross into the hotel.

"We just felt like there's gonna be a bottleneck on the boulevard for the people moving around, but also for just the safety going across,” said McFarland.

Tuesday, city council made it clear, it had only one problem with the bridge. Council members worry about the precedent it could set if it's allowed.

"How are you gonna explain that to a developer, if you've approved one on one block, how are you gonna turn down one on the next block?" asked Councilwoman Means.

The developers don't agree. City Council has the ability to turn down any future structures for whatever reason it wants.

Those behind the skywalk also say, the benefits far outweigh the costs and few places can afford to build something like this.

"Our feeling is, that the cost of it alone will prohibit most developments from being able to consider it,” said McFarland.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.