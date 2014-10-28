Horry County leaders plan to rezone area around golf course for sale

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Wicked Stick golf course has been located along Highway 17 since 1995 and has seen the growth and development of both housing and businesses. Wicked Stick is now up for sale.

The director of operations at Wicked Stick, Ryan McCarty, says the course has been doing very well. The decision to put it up for sale was not for any negative reasons but on the owner's own accord. McCarty says the course will stay open into May of 2015. But now some residents are concerned about the future of the property.

There are a lot of rumors circulating. Locals told WMBF News everything from it's already been sold to it's going to become one massive shopping complex. McCArty says the property is zoned into three parcels, two of which have pending contracts on them right now. And it's going to result in a mix of residential, business and shopping.

One area, near Highway 17, is zoned for highway commercial. The county is currently working on the technical logistics of the zoning for these 35 acres near the front of the property. The hope is to make sure it can only be used for retail. This lot is still up for sale, but the plans are for a shopping center to go there.

The second and third parcels are zoned as residential and business. This is all the land that butts up against the Southwood neighborhood. There are contracts pending right now for these sites to turn into more single-family homes and condos.

One business owner who spoke with WMBF News says the mix of business and residential zoning will definitely help the area. "When you have a mix of residential and commercial, it's always going to be a plus for that area. The community benefits from it. So I think that if that's going to happen here, that's a positive thing for the area. Growth would be a good thing for this area,” says Frank Espinal, owner of Ship On Site.

Residents in the Southwood neighborhood say they are glad there's progress and development for the area as a whole, but they're not happy about losing they're nice view. And the added traffic with more apartments and stores has them worried that their entrance and exits into the neighborhood will get clogged. There is a petition going around the neighborhood right now in hopes of contesting the zoning of the property near the bypass.

Janet Carter is the planning director for Horry County. She says the Planning and Zoning Commission is working to rezone that section of property that residents are concerned about. They're trying to make the requirements more specific so only a shopping complex could go in. Right now under the current zoning specifications, the new buyer would have free reign to develop just about anything there. The county is also trying to make sure the lots are spaced out so there will be a buffer zone between the shopping area and the residential area.

If you're concerned about the sale of the zoning, there will be a county meeting next week that is open to the public where you can voice your opinions. It will be at 5:30 p.m. on November 6.

