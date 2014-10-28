Shopping Days returns to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's almost time to ‘dish out the dollars' for the holiday season and residents of the Myrtle Beach area are encouraged to keep their dollars local this year.

Myrtle Beach's holiday shopping will commence Thanksgiving weekend from November 28-30. Residents and visitors can expect to find bargains from the sidewalks. Outdoor displays and sidewalk sales will be allowed at retail locations with certain limitations.

Any businesses interested in participating in Myrtle Beach Shopping days are encouraged to submit their discounts and contact Amanda Blomquist, membership coordinator with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

Include the name of the business, the business' physical address, a telephone number, a contact person, URL and what offer or discounts customers can expect to enjoy. November 21, 2014 is the submission deadline.

For more information, visit www.MyrtleBeachAreaChamber.com

