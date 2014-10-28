Alligator Adventure adds new creatures

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach has some new, colorful residents courtesy of Alligator Adventure.

The zoological park just added to its array of exotic creatures, including Chilean flamingos.

Two very large pythons, named Tigger and T-2, have joined the park. Both snakes are more than 200 pounds and around 20 feet long.

The zoological director said the park prides itself on providing a new and different experience for its visitors.

