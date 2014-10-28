One Life Foundation to host Date Auction Fundraiser

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One Life Foundation is hosting a "Date Auction Fundraiser" to raise money for Pat's Hospice Home.

One Life Foundation is a local non-profit organization dedicated to building Horry County's first hospice home.

On Friday, November 14, at 7 p.m. One Life Foundation will auction 22 date packages to raise money for the home. There will be 11 eligible bachelors and 11 bachelorettes to bid on at the Sundown Sports Pub in Surfside Beach.

The highest donation for each bachelor or bachelorette will receive a date and date package. Everyone will also have an opportunity to vote for their favorite man or woman.

“We are fortunate to have some of the finest looking and nicest men and women in Horry County offer to help our cause! And we are very excited to have a local celebrity participating this year. Theo Hayes, the news anchorwoman from WMBF is very happy to be helping our charity,” says Carol Motter, One Life Foundation's Executive Director.

Motter is a registered nurse with over 30 years of experience. The new home's name will be Pat's Home in honor of her mother and it will be placed in Murrells Inlet.

“In Phoenix where I lived, there were 24 hospice homes that serviced the community needs. So when I moved to Horry County, I was surprised to find out that there were no Hospice Homes here. So by God's grace and direction, I started a charity whose mission is to provide a "home away from home" for people with terminal illnesses; a community hospice home, ” Motter says.

For more information visit www.onelifefoundation.com.

